Daily Dividend Report: DEI,EG,OFLX,GE,PK

Douglas Emmett, a real estate investment trust, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on each share of its common stock of $0.19, or $0.76 on an annualized basis, to be paid on October 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023.

Everest Group announced that its Board of Directors declared an increase in the regular quarterly dividend from $1.65 to $1.75 per common share. This dividend will be payable on or before September 29, 2023 to all shareholders of record as of September 19, 2023.

Omega Flex today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share payable on October 6, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 25, 2023.

The Board of Directors of GE today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 25, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 26, 2023. The ex-dividend date is September 25, 2023.

Park Hotels & Resorts announced today that the Company has declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid in cash on October 16, 2023 to stockholders of record as of September 29, 2023.

