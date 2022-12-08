Daily Dividend Report: DE,AMT,AXP,MO,CSCO

The Deere Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share payable February 8, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 30, 2022. The new quarterly rate represents an additional 7 cents per share over the previous level, an increase of approximately 6 percent per share.

American Tower today announced that its board of directors has declared its quarterly cash distribution of $1.56 per share on shares of the Company's common stock. The distribution is payable on February 2, 2023 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2022.

The Board of Directors of American Express has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on February 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on January 6, 2023.

Altria Group today announced that our Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable on January 10, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 22, 2022. The ex-dividend date is December 21, 2022.

Cisco announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common share to be paid on January 25, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 5, 2023. Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38 per common share was paid on October 26, 2022.

