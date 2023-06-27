DuPont today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a third quarter dividend of thirty-six cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company payable on September 15, 2023, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on July 31, 2023.

TD SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share. The dividend is payable on July 28, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 14, 2023.

Wiley, a global knowledge company and a leader in research, publishing, and knowledge solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3500 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on July 20, 2023, to shareholders of record on July 6, 2023. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.40 per share, an increase from $1.39 per share in Fiscal 2023. It is Wiley's 30th consecutive annual increase.

Mastercard today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 57 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on August 9, 2023 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of July 7, 2023.

On June 26, 2023, Korn Ferry increased its regular quarterly cash dividend by 20% to $0.18 per share, which is payable on July 31, 2023 to stockholders of record on July 7, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DD,SNX,WLY,MA,KFY

