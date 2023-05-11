Daily Dividend Report: CW,BG,D,PSX,SYK

Curtiss-Wright today announced that the Board of Directors declared a 5% increase in the quarterly dividend to twenty cents per share, payable July 5, 2023 to stockholders of record as of June 16, 2023. "We believe in steadily increasing our dividend in alignment with our long-term sales growth, and this recent increase reflects our Board of Directors' confidence in the Company's strong financial position and continued ability to deliver solid free cash flow," said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Bunge announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.6625 per share on its common shares, which is a 6% increase. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 18, 2023.

The board of directors of Dominion Energy has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock. Dividends are payable on June 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 2, 2023. This is the 381st consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Feb. 8, 2023.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 22, 2023.

Stryker announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share payable July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023, representing an increase of 7.9% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

