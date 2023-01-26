Daily Dividend Report: CVX,BLK,SYF,SIRI,AMP

The Board of Directors of Chevron today declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and fifty-one cents per share, an increase of nine cents per share or approximately 6 percent. The dividend is payable March 10, 2023, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business February 16, 2023. This increase puts Chevron on track to make 2023 the 36th consecutive year with an increase in annual dividend payout per share.

BlackRock today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 2.5% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $5.00 per share of common stock, payable March 23, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2023. BlackRock's Board of Directors also authorized the repurchase of an additional 7 million shares under the Company's existing share repurchase program for a total of up to approximately 7.9 million shares of BlackRock common stock.

Synchrony Financial announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of common stock, payable on February 17, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2023.

Sirius XM Holdings today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0242 per share of common stock, payable in cash on February 24, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 9, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Ameriprise Financial has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per common share payable on February 28, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2023.

