Civeo today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The cash dividend is payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as of close of business on September 15, 2023. Going forward, Civeo intends to pay regular quarterly dividends, with all future dividend payments subject to quarterly review and approval by its Board of Directors.

Chatham Lodging Trust, a lodging real estate investment trust that invests in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels and owns 39 hotels, today announced that its board of trustees declared a quarterly common share dividend of $0.07 per common share, as well as a quarterly preferred share dividend of $0.41406 per preferred share, payable on October 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023.

Horace Mann Educators today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share payable on September 29, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023.

Boston Properties, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period July 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023, payable on October 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2023.

B2Gold is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2023 of $0.04 per common share, or an expected $0.16 per share on an annualized basis, payable on September 29, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 21, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CVEO,CLDT,HMN,BXP,BTG

