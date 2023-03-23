Daily Dividend Report: CVBF,MSM,UBA,WMC,ODC

CVB Financial announced a twenty cent per share cash dividend with respect to the first quarter of 2023. This dividend was approved at the Company's regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on March 22, 2023. The quarterly dividend will be payable on or about April 19, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 5, 2023. "We are pleased to announce our 134th consecutive cash dividend paid to our shareholders. This speaks to the continuing stability of Citizens Business Bank's customer focused business model during uncertain times," said David A. Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer.

MSC Industrial Supply, a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.79 per share. The $0.79 dividend is payable on April 25, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 11, 2023. The ex-dividend date is April 10, 2023.

At their regular meeting today, the Board of Directors of Urstadt Biddle Properties declared quarterly dividends on the Company's Class A Common Stock and Common Stock. The dividends were declared in the amounts of $0.25 for each share of Class A Common Stock and $0.225 for each share of Common Stock. The dividends are payable April 14, 2023 to stockholders of record on April 3, 2023. See the Company's earnings press release, issued March 10, 2023, for a more detailed discussion of these dividends. The dividends represent the 213th consecutive quarterly dividend on common shares declared since the Company began operating in 1969.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.35 per share for the first quarter of 2023. Today's dividend is payable on April 26, 2023 to common shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of March 31, 2023.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America's Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.28 per share of the Company's Common Stock and $0.21 per share of the Company's Class B Stock. The dividends declared will be payable on May 26, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2023. The Company has paid cash dividends continuously since 1974 and has increased dividends annually for nineteen consecutive years.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CVBF,MSM,UBA,WMC,ODC

