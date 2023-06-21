Daily Dividend Report: CUZ,FULT,BXP,IEX,GL

Cousins Properties announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per common share for the second quarter of 2023. The second quarter dividend will be payable on July 17, 2023 to common shareholders of record on July 6, 2023.

Fulton Financial today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on its common stock, payable on July 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023. This is a one cent per share increase from the quarterly cash dividend that the Board declared on March 21, 2023.

Boston Properties, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023, payable on July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023.

IDEX CORPORATION today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per common share. This dividend will be paid July 28, 2023 to shareholders of record as of July 14, 2023. This dividend represents the company's 115th consecutive regular quarterly cash dividend payment.

Globe Life announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.2250 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of close of business of the Company's transfer agent on July 5, 2023. The dividend will be paid on August 1, 2023.

