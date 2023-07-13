News & Insights

Markets
CSX

Daily Dividend Report: CSX,PSX,R,WBA,ACI

July 13, 2023 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Walgreens Boots Alliance today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on Sept. 12, 2023, to stockholders of record as of Aug. 21, 2023. Walgreens Boots Alliance and its predecessor company, Walgreen, have paid a dividend in 363 straight quarters or more than 90 years.

CSX announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a $0.11 per share quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2023.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 18, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Ryder System, a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share of common stock to be paid on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 21, 2023. This dividend reflects an increase of $0.09 from the $0.62 cash dividend that Ryder had been paying quarterly since July 2022. This is Ryder's 188th consecutive quarterly cash dividend - marking more than 47 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.

Albertsons Companies today announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 of $0.12 per share of common stock. The cash dividend is payable on August 10, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 26, 2023.

Daily Dividend Report: CSX,PSX,R,WBA,ACIVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CSX,PSX,R,WBA,ACI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSX
PSX
R
WBA
ACI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.