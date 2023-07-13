Walgreens Boots Alliance today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on Sept. 12, 2023, to stockholders of record as of Aug. 21, 2023. Walgreens Boots Alliance and its predecessor company, Walgreen, have paid a dividend in 363 straight quarters or more than 90 years.

CSX announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a $0.11 per share quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2023.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 18, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Ryder System, a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share of common stock to be paid on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 21, 2023. This dividend reflects an increase of $0.09 from the $0.62 cash dividend that Ryder had been paying quarterly since July 2022. This is Ryder's 188th consecutive quarterly cash dividend - marking more than 47 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.

Albertsons Companies today announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 of $0.12 per share of common stock. The cash dividend is payable on August 10, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 26, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CSX,PSX,R,WBA,ACI

