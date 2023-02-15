CSX announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a 10 percent increase in its quarterly dividend, from $0.10 to $0.11 per share. The new $0.11 quarterly dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2023.

Analog Devices, a global semiconductor leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has voted to increase its quarterly dividend from $0.76 per outstanding share of common stock to $0.86, which represents an increase of 13% and is the equivalent of $3.44 annually. The increase is effective with the dividend payable on March 8, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 27, 2023. This marks the Company's 20th increase in the last 19 years. ADI has paid a dividend for 76 consecutive quarters, totaling more than $9 billion of cash returned to shareholders through dividends.

The Board of Directors of Cummins today declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of 1.57 dollars per share, payable on March 9, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 24, 2023.

Kraft Heinz announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on March 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of March 10, 2023.

Mastercard today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 57 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on May 9, 2023 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of April 7, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CSX,ADI,CMI,KHC,MA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.