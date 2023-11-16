Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per common share to be paid on January 24, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 4, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Chubb today declared a quarterly dividend equal to $0.86 per share, payable on January 5, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2023. The dividend will be payable out of legal reserves and will be made in United States dollars by the company's transfer agent, as described in the Chubb Limited 2023 proxy statement. This will be the third installment as approved by the company's shareholders on May 17, 2023.

Extra Space Storage announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2023 dividend of $1.62 per share on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on December 29, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2023.

The board of directors of Northrop Grumman declared a quarterly dividend of $1.87 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Dec. 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Nov. 27, 2023.

Agilent Technologies today announced the company has increased its quarterly dividend to 23.6 cents per share of common stock, a 5% increase over the previous dividend. The quarterly dividend will be paid on Jan. 24, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 2, 2024.

PulteGroup announced today that its Board of Directors has voted to increase the Company's quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.20 per common share. The increase will be effective with the Company's next scheduled dividend, which is payable January 3, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 19, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CSCO,CB,EXR,NOC,A,PHM

