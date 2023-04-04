Daily Dividend Report: C,SBUX,CODI,OZK,LSI

The Board of Directors of Citigroup today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on May 26, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 1, 2023.

Starbucks today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on May 26, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 12, 2023.

Compass Diversified, an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.25 per share on the Company's common shares. The distribution for the three months ended March 31, 2023 is payable on April 27, 2023 to all holders of record of Common Shares as of April 20, 2023.

Bank OZK announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Bank's common stock of $0.35 per share, up $0.01, or 2.94% from the prior quarter. The common stock dividend is payable on April 21, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in each of the last fifty-one quarters.

The Board of Directors of Life Storage, a self-storage real estate investment trust, announced today the Company's quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share of common stock. The annualized dividend of Life Storage is $4.80 per share that, based on today's opening share price, equates to an annual yield of approximately 3.6%. The dividend will be paid on April 26, 2023 to Shareholders of record on April 14, 2023.

