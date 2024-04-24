Daily Dividend Report: CP, MET, GWW, MCK, BKR

News & Insights

Canadian Pacific Kansas City declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share on the outstanding Common Shares. The dividend is payable on July 29, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024

MetLife (MET) has declared a second quarter 2024 common stock dividend of $0.545 per share, an increase of 4.8% from the first quarter common stock dividend of $0.52 per share. MetLife has increased its common stock quarterly dividend at an 8.7% compound annual growth rate since 2011. The dividend will be payable on June 11, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2024.

W.W. Grainger (GWW) approved a quarterly cash dividend of $2.05 per share, an increase of 10% from the most recent company dividend. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 13, 2024.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) declared a regular dividend of 62 cents per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on July 1, 2024, to stockholders of record on June 3, 2024.

Baker Hughes (BKR) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A common stock payable on May 16, 2024, to holders of record on May 6, 2024.

