Costco Wholesale today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock and approved a quarterly increase from 90 cents to $1.02 per share, $4.08 on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable May 19, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2023.

The Board of Directors for Discover Financial Services increased the quarterly dividend from $0.60 to $0.70 per share, and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of common stock payable on June 8, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on May 25, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Sherwin-Williams today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.605 per common share payable on June 2, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2023.

Kinder Morgan's board of directors today approved a cash dividend of $0.2825 per share for the first quarter, $1.13 annualized, payable on May 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 1, 2023. This dividend is a 2% increase over the first quarter of 2022.

Humana announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.885 per share payable on July 28, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: COST,DFS,SHW,KMI,HUM

