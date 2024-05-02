Daily Dividend Report: CNQ,AIG,APH,UPS,ICE

Canadian Natural Resources announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of $1.05 per common share on a pre-stock split basis or $0.525 per common share after giving effect to the two for one stock split of the common shares, subject to approval at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 2, 2024. The dividend will be payable on July 5, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2024. As previously announced on February 29, 2024, the Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by 5% to $1.05 per common share.

On April 30, 2024, the AIG Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on AIG common stock of $0.40 per share. The dividend is payable on June 28, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2024.

Amphenol announced today that its Board of Directors approved the second quarter 2024 dividend on its Common Stock in the amount of $0.22 per share at its meeting held on May 1, 2024. The Company will pay this second quarter 2024 dividend on July 10, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 18, 2024.

UPS today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.63 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares. The dividend is payable May 30, 2024, to shareowners of record on May 13, 2024. Commitment to the dividend is one of UPS's core principles and a hallmark of the company's financial strength. UPS has either maintained or increased its dividend each year since going public in 1999.

Intercontinental Exchange, a leading global provider of technology and data, announced today a $0.45 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2024, which is up 7% from the $0.42 per share dividend paid in the second quarter of 2023. The cash dividend is payable on June 28, 2024 to stockholders of record as of June 13, 2024. The ex-dividend date is June 13, 2024.

