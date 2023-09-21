Clorox announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Nov. 9, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 25, 2023.

CVS Health has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty and a half cents per share on the Common Stock. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2023, to holders of record on October 20, 2023.

Agilent Technologies, today announced that a quarterly dividend of 22.5 cents per share of common stock will be paid on Oct. 25, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 3, 2023.

Starbucks today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.53 to $0.57 per share of outstanding Common Stock. This increase will be effective with the dividend payable on November 24, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2023, and raises the company's annual dividend rate to $2.28 per share. Starbucks initiated its dividend in 2010 at $0.05 per share of outstanding Common Stock, and increased its dividend consecutively each year over the past 13 years at a CAGR of approximately 20%.

American Tower today announced that its board of directors has declared its quarterly cash distribution of $1.62 per share on shares of the Company's common stock. The distribution is payable on October 27, 2023 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on October 11, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CLX,CVX,A,SBUX,AMT

