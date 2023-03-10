Daily Dividend Report: CL,IFF,ORCL,MOS,KR

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today increased the quarterly common stock cash dividend to $0.48 per share, up from $0.47 per share. The increase will be effective in the second quarter, 2023. The Board declared that the second quarter dividend is to be paid on May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023. On an annualized basis, the new dividend rate is $1.92 versus $1.88 per share previously. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

IFF announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.81 per share of its common stock, payable on April 6, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 24, 2023.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of outstanding common stock, reflecting a 25% increase over the current quarterly dividend of $0.32. Larry Ellison, Oracle's Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Technology Officer, and largest stockholder, did not participate in the deliberation or the vote on this matter. This increased dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 11, 2023, with a payment date of April 24, 2023.

Mosaic announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2023.

Kroger's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of 26 cents per share to be paid on June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2023. The company's quarterly dividend has grown at a double-digit compounded annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006.

