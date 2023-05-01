Daily Dividend Report: CIVB,K,LDOS,LPX,GATX

Civista Bancshares announced today that the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per common share to shareholders of record May 9, 2023, payable May 24, 2023. This dividend represents a payout of approximately $2.4 million. Based on the Civista's closing stock price of common shares of $14.49 on April 26, 2023, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 4.14%.

Kellogg today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.59 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on June 15, 2023, to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023. The ex-dividend date is May 31, 2023. This is the 394th dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925. In addition, the Company's Board of Directors announced plans to increase the quarterly dividend to $0.60 per share beginning with the third quarter of 2023.

Leidos Holdings today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per outstanding share of common stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. The cash dividend is payable on June 30, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2023.

LP Building Solutions today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of $0.24 per share. The dividend will be payable May 26, 2023, to stockholders of record as of May 12, 2023.

The board of directors of GATX today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per common share, payable Jun. 30, 2023, to shareholders of record on Jun. 15, 2023. This quarterly dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter.

