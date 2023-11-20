Cincinnati Financial announced that at today's regular meeting, the board of directors declared a 75-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable January 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 19, 2023.

Halliburton announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2023 fourth quarter dividend of sixteen cents a share on the Company's common stock payable on December 27, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2023.

LyondellBasell today announced it has declared a dividend of $1.25 per share, to be paid December 4, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 27, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of November 24, 2023.

Apple Hospitality REIT today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.08 per common share. The distribution is payable on December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2023. Based on the Company's common stock closing price of $16.49 on November 17, 2023, the annualized distribution of $0.96 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 5.8%.

Donaldson today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 25.0 cents per share and authorized a new share repurchase program. The dividend is payable December 20, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 5, 2023. Donaldson is a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index and calendar year 2023 will mark the 28th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 68 years.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CINF,HAL,LYB,APLE,DCI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.