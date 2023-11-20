Halliburton announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2023 fourth quarter dividend of sixteen cents a share on the Company's common stock payable on December 27, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2023.
LyondellBasell today announced it has declared a dividend of $1.25 per share, to be paid December 4, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 27, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of November 24, 2023.
Apple Hospitality REIT today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.08 per common share. The distribution is payable on December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2023. Based on the Company's common stock closing price of $16.49 on November 17, 2023, the annualized distribution of $0.96 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 5.8%.
Donaldson today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 25.0 cents per share and authorized a new share repurchase program. The dividend is payable December 20, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 5, 2023. Donaldson is a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index and calendar year 2023 will mark the 28th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 68 years.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CINF,HAL,LYB,APLE,DCI
