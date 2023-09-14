Choice Hotels International, one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.2875 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on October 17, 2023, to shareholders of record on October 2, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable on November 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of October 23, 2023. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

Packaging Corporation of America announced today that its Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share will be paid to shareholders of record as of September 25, 2023 with a payment date of October 13, 2023. Future declaration of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination by PCA's Board of Directors.

Ventas today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share. The dividend will be payable in cash on October 12, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 2, 2023.

InterDigital, a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.35 to $0.40 per share. The increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend will take effect beginning with the dividend to be paid in fourth quarter 2023. The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on its common stock, payable on October 25, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 11, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CHH,CL,PKG,VTR,IDCC

