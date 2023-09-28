City Holding Company, a $6.1 billion bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, on September 27, 2023 declared a dividend of 71.5 cents per common share for shareholders of record as of October 13, 2023. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2023. The dividend represents a 10.0% increase from the 65 cents per share cash dividend paid in the second quarter of 2023. "City's board reaffirmed the Company's commitment of returning value to its shareholders today by voting to approve an increase in the quarterly cash dividend of 6.5 cents to 71.5 cents," stated Charles Hageboeck, President and CEO. "The Company's current strong capital and liquidity position, our financial performance during 2023, and our confidence in the Company's ability to sustain this performance led to the decision to increase the dividend to $2.86 on an annualized basis."

On September 27, 2023, Micron's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on October 25, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 10, 2023.

Accenture has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.29 per share, for shareholders of record at the close of business on October 12, 2023. This dividend, which is payable on November 15, 2023, represents a 15% increase over the company's previous quarterly dividend.

Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on October 26, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on October 12, 2023.

Roper Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.6825 per share payable on October 23, 2023 to stockholders of record on October 9, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CHCO,MU,ACN,LEN,ROP

