Daily Dividend Report: BMY,ZTS,PFE,MDT,VICI

Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty-seven cents per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 6, 2023. This quarterly dividend represents a 5.6% increase over last year's quarterly dividend rate of fifty-four cents per share. At this quarterly dividend rate, subject to the normal quarterly review by the Board of Directors, the annual dividend rate for the fiscal year 2023 is $2.28 per share. This marks the fourteenth consecutive fiscal year that the company has increased its dividend and the 91st consecutive year that the company has paid a dividend.

The Board of Directors of Zoetis has declared a dividend of $0.375 per share for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 15% from the quarterly dividend rate paid in 2022. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on Friday, January 20, 2023."Zoetis has continued to perform well this year thanks to our diverse, durable product portfolio and global scale," said Wetteny Joseph, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Zoetis. "We are well-positioned to generate increased cash for future investment opportunities, and I am pleased to announce that we are increasing our dividend by 15% in 2023 as part of our commitment to returning excess capital to shareholders."

Pfizer today announced that its board of directors declared an increase in the quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock to $0.41 for the first-quarter 2023 dividend, payable March 3, 2023, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on January 27, 2023. The first-quarter 2023 cash dividend will be the 337th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer. "Our ability to increase our dividend is a testament to our solid financial performance during 2022," said Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This increase reinforces Pfizer's commitment of returning value to our shareholders."

The board of directors of Medtronic on Thursday, December 8, 2022, approved the fiscal year 2023 third quarter cash dividend of $0.68 per ordinary share, representing an 8% increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2022. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 45 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2022.

VICI Properties announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of common stock for the period from October 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. The dividend will be payable on January 5, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 22, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BMY,ZTS,PFE,MDT,VICI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.