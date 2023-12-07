Daily Dividend Report: BMY,PM,AXP,MO,EMN

Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of sixty cents per share on the $0.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 5, 2024. This quarterly dividend represents a 5.3% increase over last year's quarterly rate of fifty-seven cents per share. At this quarterly dividend rate, subject to the normal quarterly review by the Board of Directors, the annual dividend rate for the fiscal year 2024 is $2.40 per share. This marks the 15th consecutive year that the company has increased its dividend and the 92nd consecutive year that the company has paid a dividend.

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per common share, payable on January 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 21, 2023. The ex-dividend date is December 20, 2023.

The Board of Directors of American Express has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share, payable on February 9, 2024, to shareholders of record on January 5, 2024.

Altria Group today announced that our Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share, payable on January 10, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 21, 2023. The ex-dividend date is December 20, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Eastman Chemical has declared an increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.79 to $0.81 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable Jan. 5, 2024, to stockholders of record as of Dec. 18, 2023. "We remain committed to our long history of returning cash to our stockholders, and I am pleased that we are increasing our dividend for the 14th consecutive year," said Willie McLain, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "This action reflects the Board's confidence in our ability to deliver solid earnings and continue our record of generating strong cash flow."

