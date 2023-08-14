The Board of Directors of Badger Meter today authorized a 20% increase in its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.27 per share from $0.225 per share. The increased dividend is payable September 8, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 25, 2023. The new annual dividend rate for common stock is $1.08 per share.

Tapestry, a house of iconic accessories and lifestyle brands consisting of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 25, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 8, 2023.

The 3M Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.50 per share for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 21, 2023. MMM has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years. As of June 30, 2023, 3M had 551,992,430 common shares outstanding and 61,376 shareholders of record.

The Board of Directors of Westlake today declared a regular dividend distribution of 50.00 cents per share for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of approximately 40% from the 35.70 cents per share of the first quarter of 2023. This dividend will be payable on September 12, 2023, to stockholders of record on August 25, 2023.

The board of directors of Ameren today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 63 cents per share. This dividend is payable Sept. 29, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 13, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BMI,TPR,MMM,WLK,AEE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.