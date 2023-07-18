The Bank of New York Mellon today announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock. A quarterly common stock dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on August 10, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 28, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a $0.57 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the third quarter of 2023. Public Service Enterprise Group is a publicly traded diversified energy company. Its operating subsidiaries are: PSEG Power, Public Service Electric and Gas and PSEG Long Island. All dividends for the third quarter are payable on or before September 29, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 8, 2023.

The Morgan Stanley Board of Directors declared a $0.85 quarterly dividend per share, representing an increase of 7.5 cents per share, payable on August 15, 2023 to common shareholders of record on July 31, 2023.

NRG Energy today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.3775 per share, or $1.51 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on August 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of August 1, 2023.

Mercantile Bank announced today that on July 13, 2023, its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per common share, payable on September 13, 2023, to holders of record as of September 1, 2023. The $0.34 cash dividend represents an increase of 3.0 percent from the $0.33 regular cash dividend paid during the second quarter of 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BK,PEG,MS,NRG,MBWM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.