BNY Mellon today announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common stock. A quarterly common stock dividend of $0.37 per share, payable on May 11, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a $0.57 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the second quarter of 2023. Public Service Enterprise Group is a publicly traded diversified energy company. Its operating subsidiaries are: PSEG Power, Public Service Electric and Gas Company and PSEG Long Island. All dividends for the second quarter are payable on or before June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 9, 2023.

The board of directors of Ally Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company's common stock, payable on May 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 1, 2023.

Apple Hospitality REIT today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.08 per common share. The distribution is payable on May 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023. Based on the Company's common stock closing price of $16.01 on April 17, 2023, the annualized distribution of $0.96 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 6.0%.

Today, the board of directors of Whirlpool declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BK,PEG,ALLY,APLE,WHR

