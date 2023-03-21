Daily Dividend Report: BKE,SFBS,CUZ,CMCO,CTRE

Buckle announced that at its quarterly meeting of the Board of Directors, held on March 20, 2023, the Board authorized a $0.35 per share quarterly dividend to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2023, with a payment date of April 28, 2023.

ServisFirst Bancshares, the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announces: At a meeting held on March 20, 2023, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on April 10, 2023, to stockholders of record as of April 3, 2023.

Cousins Properties announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per common share for the first quarter of 2023. The first quarter dividend will be payable on April 14, 2023 to common shareholders of record on April 5, 2023.

Columbus McKinnon, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per common share. The dividend will be payable on or about May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2023. Columbus McKinnon has approximately 28.6 million shares of common stock outstanding.

CareTrust REIT announced today that its Board of Directors has increased its quarterly common stock cash dividend from $0.275 to $0.28 per common share. The current dividend will be payable to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2023 and management affirmed that the company plans to pay the dividend on or about April 14, 2023.

