Braemar Hotels & Resorts announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023. This dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $0.20 per share, is payable on October 16, 2023, to stockholders of record as of September 29, 2023.

Maximus, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on August 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan today declared a 20% increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.590 to $0.710 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on August 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on July 27, 2023.

PACCAR's Board of Directors today approved an increase of 8% in the regular quarterly cash dividend from twenty-five cents per share to twenty-seven cents per share. The dividend will be payable on September 7, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2023.

Ellington Financial today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on August 25, 2023 to stockholders of record as of July 31, 2023.

Riley Exploration Permian today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.34 per share. The dividend is payable on August 3, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 20, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BHR,MMS,MMC,EFC,REPX

