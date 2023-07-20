Bank of America today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.24 per share, up $0.02 from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023.

The Board of Directors of PPG today approved a 3-cents-per-share increase in the company's dividend, declaring a regular quarterly dividend of 65 cents per share, payable Sept. 12 to shareholders of record Aug. 10. This marks the company's 500th consecutive dividend payment. Through the ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, the company has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.

The Board of Directors of Sherwin-Williams today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.605 per common share payable on September 8, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 18, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Coca-Cola declared a regular quarterly dividend of 46 cents per common share, payable Oct. 2 to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business Sept. 15.

BlackRock today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $5.00 per share of common stock, payable September 22, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BAC,PPG,SHW,KO,BLK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.