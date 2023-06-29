The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on July 18, 2023.

The board of directors of Worthington Industries has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share or 3% from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on September 29, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2023. Worthington has paid a quarterly dividend since it became a public company in 1968 and this marks the 13th consecutive year the Company has increased its dividend.

Micron's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on July 25, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 10, 2023.

The board of directors of AT&T today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company's common shares. Dividends on the common stock are payable on August 1, 2023, to stockholders of record of the respective shares at the close of business on July 10, 2023.

SM Energy today announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on August 7, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 21, 2023. The Company currently has approximately 118.0 million shares of common stock outstanding.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AYI,WOR,MU,T,SM

