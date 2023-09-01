Broadcom's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $4.60 per share. The dividend is payable on September 29, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 21, 2023.

Motorola Solutions today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 88 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on October 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Wesco International today declared a quarterly cash dividend on all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, in an amount equal to $0.375 per share. The dividend is payable on September 29, 2023 to the holders of record of the common stock at the close of business on September 15, 2023.

Stewart Information Services today announced a dividend increase that reflects the company's continuing commitment to return capital to its shareholders. The Stewart Board of Directors has approved an increase in the Company's annual cash dividend from $1.80 to $1.90 per share, beginning with the third quarterly payment of 2023 of $0.475 per share, payable September 29, 2023, to common stockholders of record on September 15, 2023. "I am pleased to announce this action in keeping with Stewart's goal of delivering a consistent return on capital to shareholders, both through its operational performance as well as the annual dividend," said Fred Eppinger, Stewart CEO.

Range Resources today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the third quarter. A dividend of $0.08 per common share is payable on September 29, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AVGO,MSI,WCC,STC,RRC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.