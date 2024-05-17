Daily Dividend Report: AVB,CB,APD,HD,CRI

AvalonBay Communities announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock for the second quarter of 2024. The Common Stock dividend is $1.70 per share and is payable July 15, 2024, to all Common Stockholders of Record as of June 28, 2024.

Chubb announced today that at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, held at the company's offices in Zurich, Switzerland, shareholders approved a 5.8% increase in the company's dividend to $3.64 per share annually, $0.91 per share, per quarter, from $3.44 per share, $0.86 per share, per quarter. This marks the 31st consecutive annual increase in the company's dividend. The company's Board of Directors declared that shareholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2024, will be entitled to payment of the first installment of $0.91 per share on July 5, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Air Products today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.77 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on August 12, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2024.

The Home Depot—, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a first quarter cash dividend of $2.25 per share. The dividend is payable on June 13, 2024, to shareholders of record on the close of business on May 30, 2024. This is the 149th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The Board of Directors of Carter's today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share, payable on June 7, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2024.

