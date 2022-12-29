ARMOUR Residential REIT, today announced guidance on the January 2023 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock, which maintains the current monthly dividend rate of $0.10 per Common share. The dividend will be payable on January 30, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on January 17, 2023.

For second quarter 2023, Cal-Maine Foods will pay a cash dividend of approximately $1.35 per share to holders of its common and Class A common stock. Pursuant to Cal-Maine Foods' variable dividend policy, for each quarter in which the Company reports net income, the Company pays a cash dividend to shareholders in an amount equal to one-third of such quarterly income. The amount paid per share will vary based on the number of outstanding shares on the record date. The dividend is payable on February 9, 2023, to holders of record on January 25, 2023.

Global Water Resources, a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02483 per common share, an annualized amount of $0.29791 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on January 17, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ARR,CALM,GWRS,GWR.CA

