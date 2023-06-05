Alexandria Real Estate Equities today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.24 per common share for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023. The common stock dividend for the 12 months ending June 30, 2023, of $4.84 per common share represents an increase of 24 cents, or 5 percent, over the 12 months ended June 30, 2022.

Alamos Gold today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.025 per common share. The Company has paid dividends for 14 consecutive years during which time $304 million has been returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, including $20 million thus far in 2023. The dividend is payable on June 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2023.

Helios Technologies, a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share. Helios has declared consecutive quarterly dividends to its stockholders for more than 26 years. The dividend will be payable on July 20, 2023 to stockholders of record as of July 5, 2023. Helios Technologies has approximately 33.0 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Myers Industries today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share payable on July 5, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023.

Monroe Capital announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a distribution of $0.25 per share for the second quarter of 2023, payable on June 30, 2023 to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ARE,AGI,HLIO,MYE,MRCC

