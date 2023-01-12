Apogee Enterprises announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, a nine percent increase from its previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2023. This marks Apogee's tenth consecutive year with a dividend increase, during which time the quarterly dividend has grown by 167 percent, from $0.09 per share to $0.24 per share.

The board of directors of Target has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per common share. The dividend is payable March 10, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business February 15, 2023. The 1st quarter dividend will be the company's 222nd consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.590 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on February 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on January 26, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on February 24, 2023 to stockholders of record on February 6, 2023.

The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share payable April 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: APOG,TGT,MMC,C,ADP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.