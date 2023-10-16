Daily Dividend Report: AON,VMC,NNN,AEE,COKE

AON, a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.615 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable November 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 1, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 29, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2023.

The Board of Directors of NNN REIT, a real estate investment trust, today announced a quarterly dividend of 56.5 cents per share payable November 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2023. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased its annual dividend for 34 or more consecutive years. NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

The board of directors of Ameren today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 63 cents per share. This dividend is payable Dec. 29, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 13, 2023.

Coca-Cola Consolidated announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $0.50 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on November 10, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 27, 2023.

