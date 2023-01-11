Daily Dividend Report: AON,MET,CTAS,O,IP,LKFN

Aon, a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable February 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 1, 2023.

MetLife today announced that its board of directors has declared a first quarter 2023 common stock dividend of $0.50 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 7, 2023.

Cintas announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of common stock payable on March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2023. Cintas has a strong record of returning capital to its shareholders and has consistently raised its dividend each year since Cintas' initial public offering 40 years ago in 1983.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared the 631st consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2485 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.982 per share, is payable on February 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of February 1, 2023. The ex-dividend date for January's dividend is January 31, 2023.

International Paper today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00, of the Company. This dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2023.

Lakeland Financial, parent company of Lake City Bank, announced that the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend for the first quarter of 2023 of $0.46 per share, payable February 6, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 25, 2023. The quarterly dividend represents a 15% increase over the quarterly dividend rate of $0.40 per share paid in 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AON,MET,CTAS,O,IP,LKFN

