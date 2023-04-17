Daily Dividend Report: AON,COKE,LOAN,RPRX,REXR

Aon, a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors authorized a 10% increase to its quarterly cash dividend on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. Consistent with the increase in the dividend, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.615 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares, reflecting a 10% increase from $0.56 per share. The dividend is payable May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2023.

Coca-Cola Consolidated announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2023 of $0.50 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on May 12, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2023.

Manhattan Bridge Capital announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on July 10, 2023. The dividend will be paid on July 17, 2023.

The board of directors of Royalty Pharma has approved the payment of a dividend for the second quarter of 2023 of $0.20 per Class A ordinary share. The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2023.

Rexford Industrial Realty, a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located throughout infill Southern California, announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend on April 14, 2023, for $0.38 per share for the second quarter of 2023, payable on July 17, 2023, to common stockholders and common unit holders of record as of June 30, 2023.

