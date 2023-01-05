Daily Dividend Report: AMRK,EPD,GFL,CMC,FF

A-Mark Precious Metals, a leading fully integrated precious metals platform, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The dividend is payable on January 27, 2023 to stockholders of record as of January 16, 2023.

Enterprise Products Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to be paid to Enterprise common unitholders with respect to the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.49 per unit, or $1.96 per unit on an annualized basis. This quarterly distribution will be paid February 14, 2023, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business January 31, 2023. This distribution represents a 5.4 percent increase over the distribution declared with regard to the fourth quarter of 2021.

GFL Environmental today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a cash dividend of US$0.012 for each outstanding subordinate voting share and multiple voting share of the Company for the fourth quarter of 2022. The cash dividend will be paid on January 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 18, 2023.

Today, January 5, 2023, the board of directors of Commercial Metals declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of CMC common stock. CMC's 233rd consecutive quarterly dividend will be paid on February 2, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 19, 2023.

FutureFuel, a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced that it has declared its 2023 quarterly dividend program, declaring normal quarterly cash dividends of U.S. $0.06 per share, with the following record and payment dates. The cash dividend will be paid on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2023.

