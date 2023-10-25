Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.13 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on December 8, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 17, 2023.

Rollins, a premier global consumer and commercial services company announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.15 per share payable December 11, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2023. This represents an increase of 15 percent from the same quarter a year ago. "Rollins has a consistent and long-standing history of increasing our dividend as we grow our business," said Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. "The 15 percent dividend increase reflects our commitment to return capital to shareholders and the confidence we have in our future," Mr. Krause, concluded.

On October 24, 2023, the Amphenol Board of Directors approved a 5% increase in the Company's quarterly dividend, from $0.21 per share to $0.22 per share. The new dividend amount will be paid on January 10, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 19, 2023.

Wells Fargo today announced its board of directors approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.35 per share, payable Dec. 1, 2023, to stockholders of record on Nov. 3, 2023.

Stanley Black & Decker, a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.81 per common share. This extends the company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, December 1, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AMGN,ROL,APH,WFC,SWK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.