Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.13 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on June 8, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 18, 2023.

The board of directors of Johnson Controls International, the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has approved a regular quarterly dividend of $.36 per share of common stock, payable on April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2023. This represents a $0.01 cent increase over the previous quarterly dividend. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

Allied Motion Technologies, a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for theglobal market announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 5, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 22, 2023.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, a global medical technology leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the first quarter of 2023. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about April 28, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 29, 2023.

Flexsteel Industries, announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable April 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 22, 2023. Flexsteel has paid cash dividends on its common stock each year since 1938. This is the 325th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AMGN,JCI,AMOT,ZBH,FLXS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.