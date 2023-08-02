Daily Dividend Report: AMGN, SYK, GD, KHC, KMB

Amgen (AMGN) declared a $2.13 per share dividend for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on September 8, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2023.

Stryker (SYK) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share payable October 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023, representing an increase of 7.9% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

General Dynamics (GD) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on the company's common stock, payable November 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on October 6, 2023.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on Sept. 29, 2023, to stockholders of record as of Sept. 1, 2023.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share. The dividend is payable on October 3, 2023, to stockholders of record as of September 8, 2023.

