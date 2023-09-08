Applied Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share payable on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 24, 2023.

The board of directors of AbbVie today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.48 per share. The cash dividend is payable November 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 13, 2023. Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by 270 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

VICI Properties announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.415 per share of common stock for the period from July 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023, representing an annualized amount of $1.66 per share and a 6.4% increase from the current dividend rate. The dividend will be payable on October 5, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 21, 2023.

Allegion, a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per ordinary share of the company. The dividend is payable on Sept. 29, 2023, to shareholders of record on Sept. 18, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management declared the third quarter 2023 common stock cash dividend of $0.65 per common share. This dividend is payable October 31, 2023, to common shareholders of record on September 29, 2023. The ex-dividend date is September 28, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AMAT,ABBV,VICI,ALLE,NLY

