The board of directors of Ally Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company's common stock, payable on November 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on November 1, 2023.

Today, October 10, 2023, the board of directors of Commercial Metals declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of CMC common stock. CMC's 236th consecutive quarterly dividend will be paid on November 9, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 26, 2023.

On Monday, October 9, 2023, the board of directors of A. O. Smith approved a 7% increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend rate to $0.32 per share. The dividend increase affects the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Wednesday, November 15 to shareholders of record October 31, 2023.

Maximus, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, a $0.02 increase from the prior quarter. "Our approach to disciplined capital deployment includes the payment of a quarterly dividend, which we intend to increase over time as earnings grow," said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This dividend increase demonstrates our confidence in the earnings growth reflected in our guidance and commentary on the August 3, 2023, earnings call." The dividend is payable on November 30, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2023.

Star Group, a home energy distributor and services provider, today declared its quarterly distribution of $0.1625 per common unit for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The dividend is payable on October 30, 2023, to shareholders of record on October 20, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ALLY,CMC,AOS,MMS,SGU

