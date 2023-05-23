Allstate announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.89 per outstanding common share. Allstate declared a quarterly dividend of $0.89 on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on July 3, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2023.

Hormel Foods, a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 27.5 cents a share on May 22, 2023, will be paid August 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2023. The August 15 payment will be the 380th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

The TEGNA Board has approved a 20 percent increase to the Company's regular quarterly dividend from 9.5 to 11.375 cents per share. TEGNA will pay the previously declared regular quarterly dividend of 9.5 cents per share on July 3, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 9, 2023, and expects the increased dividend announced today to be in effect in future regular quarterly dividend payments, subject to the Board's declaration. This increase brings TEGNA's total dividend payout growth to 63 percent since March 2021.

Avnet, a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that on May 22, 2023, its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 21, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 7, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Eagle Materials has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on July 14, 2023, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on June 16, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ALL,HRL,TGNA,AVT,EXP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.