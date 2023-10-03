News & Insights

Daily Dividend Report: ALG,MLAB,UMH,LXFR,OZK

October 03, 2023 — 01:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Alamo Group announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share. Payment will be made on October 31, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 16, 2023.

Mesa Laboratories today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2023.

On October 2, 2023, the Board of Directors of UMH Properties declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock of $0.205 per share payable December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2023. The Company's annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.82 per share.

Luxfer Holdings, a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per ordinary share. The dividend will be payable on November 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 13, 2023.

Bank OZK announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Bank's common stock of $0.37 per share, up $0.01, or 2.78% from the prior quarter. The common stock dividend is payable on October 20, 2023 to shareholders of record as of October 13, 2023. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in each of the last fifty-three quarters.

