Daily Dividend Report: ALB,PLD,CB,ECL,MLM

The Board of Directors of Albemarle announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.60, is payable April 3, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of March 17, 2023. This year marks Albemarle's 29th consecutive year raising its dividend.

The Board of Directors of Prologis today approved a plan to raise the company's annualized dividend by 10% to $3.48 per share of common stock. The board declared a regular cash dividend for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. A dividend of $0.87 per share of the company's common stock, payable on March 31, 2023, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2023.

Chubb Limited announced today that its Board of Directors will recommend to shareholders at the company's 2023 Annual General Meeting an increase in its quarterly dividend for the thirtieth consecutive year. The proposal calls for a $3.44 annual per share dividend, payable in four quarterly installments of $0.86 per share, compared to the current quarterly dividend amount of $0.83 per share. The Board also declared a quarterly dividend equal to $0.83 per share, payable on April 10, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2023. The dividend will be payable out of legal reserves and will be made in United States dollars by the company's transfer agent as described in the Chubb Limited 2022 proxy statement. This will be the fourth installment as approved by the company's shareholders on May 19, 2022.

The board of directors of Ecolab today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per common share, to be paid April 17, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 21, 2023. Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 86 consecutive years.

Martin Marietta Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. This dividend, which represents a cash dividend of $2.64 per share on an annualized basis, is payable March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ALB,PLD,CB,ECL,MLM

