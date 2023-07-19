Daily Dividend Report: ALB,GCBC,PAG,ATVI,AEP

The Board of Directors of Albemarle announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.60, is payable October 2, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of September 15, 2023.

Greene County Bancorp today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend reflects an annual cash dividend rate of $0.32 per share which represents a 14.3% increase from the previous annual cash dividend of $0.28 per share. The cash dividend for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 will be paid to shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023, and is expected to be paid on August 31, 2023.

Penske Automotive Group, a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the Company's quarterly dividend by $0.06 per share, or 9%, to $0.72 per share. "We are pleased to provide an increase in the cash dividend to our shareholders," said Penske Automotive Group President, Robert Kurnick, Jr. "Continued strong cash flow, a healthy balance sheet, and the strength of our operations enables us to increase the dividend and reward our shareholders." The dividend is payable September 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2023.

On July 18, 2023, the Activision Blizzard's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.99 per share of the Company's outstanding common stock, payable on August 17, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2023 from cash on hand.

The Board of Directors of American Electric Power today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 83 cents a share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 8, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 10, 2023, and is the company's 453rd consecutive quarterly common stock cash dividend. AEP has paid a cash dividend on its common stock every quarter since July 1910.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ALB,GCBC,PAG,ATVI,AEP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.