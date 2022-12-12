Daily Dividend Report: AIN,AGNC,WRB,ESS,UNP

The Board of Directors of Albany International today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company's Class A Common Stock, an increase of 19% over the prior quarterly dividend of $0.21. The dividend is payable January 9, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 27, 2022. "Today's dividend increase is the direct result of Albany's continued excellent cash generation, its strong balance sheet, and the Board's confidence in the company's prospects for continued growth," said Bill Higgins, President and CEO.

AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for December 2022. The dividend is payable on January 11, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

W. R. Berkley announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 10 cents per share to be paid on December 28, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 19, 2022.

Essex Property Trust announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.20 per common share, payable January 13, 2023 to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Union Pacific has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock, payable Dec. 29, 2022, to shareholders of record Dec. 19, 2022. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 123 consecutive years.

