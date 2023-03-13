AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for March 2023. The dividend is payable on April 11, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of March 31, 2023.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund announced today the declaration of its distribution for the month of March 2023 of $0.1075 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 3, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of March 20, 2023.

Dynex Capital announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for March 2023. The dividend is payable on April 3, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 21, 2023.

One Liberty Properties today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable on April 4, 2023 to stockholders of record on March 27, 2023. This dividend represents One Liberty's 121st consecutive quarterly dividend.

Applied Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 23.1-percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.26 to $0.32 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AGNC,ARDC,DX,OLP,AMAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.